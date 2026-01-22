How AI Smart Glasses With Colour-Coded Alerts Will Strengthen Delhi Police Security On R-Day

New Delhi: In a major technological upgrade for the 77th Republic Day parade, the Delhi Police have introduced AI-enabled smart glasses to enhance surveillance at Kartavya Path.

Developed by the Indian firm AjnaLens, these wearable devices act as mobile CCTV units, providing security personnel with real-time, high-tech monitoring capabilities.

A Revolutionary Shield of AI

Connected to an officer's smartphone via an application, the devices allow real-time patrolling without the need for stationary camera vans.

The system is backed by a massive, pre-loaded database of approximately 65,000 criminals, proclaimed offenders, and suspects.

Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Devesh Kumar Mahla, explained that the glasses utilise a colour-coded alert system.

Three Pillars of Security:

The technology stands on three unique features that make it nearly impossible for threats to go unnoticed:

1. Real-Time Facial Recognition

The AI can scan faces in dense crowds and match them against the central database instantly.

2. Anti-Disguise Identification

One of the most advanced aspects of AI is its ability to see through disguises.

Whether a criminal attempts to hide behind a mask, a cap, or a beard, or has aged significantly since their last recorded photo, the algorithm can generate a match. Even photographs from 20 years ago can be used to identify a person's current face.

3. Scanning for Threats

Beyond facial recognition, the glasses are equipped with thermal imaging. This allows officers to detect "heat signatures" of prohibited items, such as concealed weapons or metal objects, hidden under clothing that would otherwise be invisible to the naked eye.

A Security Grid

The introduction of these smart glasses is part of a broader, multi-layered security plan for the event. Over 10,000 personnel have been deployed, supported by 3,000 CCTV cameras and drone-based monitoring.