Sudha Murty Warns Public Against Fake AI Videos Promoting Investment Scams in Her Name | WATCH

New Delhi: As deepfake frauds continue to spread across social media, Rajya Sabha MP and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty has issued a strong warning to the public about fraudulent videos misusing her identity to encourage fake investment schemes.

Fake AI Videos Misusing Sudha Murty’s Identity

Sudha Murty took to X to alert people about fake, AI-generated videos that fraudulently show her endorsing financial investment schemes. She stated in her statement that she has never endorsed investing and that the videos that are doing the rounds online are wholly untrue.

Her voice and picture are cloned using artificial intelligence in the deepfake films, which are mostly circulated on Facebook and other social media sites. These movies frequently contain links that take viewers to phony websites designed to steal sensitive and private data, and they promise abnormally high rewards.

The caption of her tweet read, “I want to alert you to fake videos circulating online that falsely use my image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments. These are deepfakes created without my knowledge or consent.

Please do not make any financial decisions based on these fraudulent videos. I urge you to verify information through official channels and report any such content you encounter.

Stay vigilant and stay safe. Jai Hind!"

“As a Rule, I Never Talk About Investments”

In a video message, Murty, who is also the Chairperson of the Murty Trust, expressed concern over the growing impact of these fake videos.

She said, "I'm really concerned and pained to tell everyone, when you look at facebook there is a video of mine, 2-3 are going on actually simultaneously, where I talk about investing USD 200 or Rs 20,000 and you will get much more than that, or maybe ten times more than that. Such fake news is going on."

Highlighting the losses suffered by people she knows, she warned against trusting financial messages seen on social media platforms.

"It is fake news, you will lose your money. If you have any doubts, send an email, find out or ask in bank about it. Think over it, and then invest.

As a rule, I never talk about investments or doing anything with money. I always talk about work, India's culture, women, and education. I never talk about investing money and getting returns from it. It is fake news," she said.

Appeal to the Public to Stay Alert

Murty urged people to remain cautious and not fall for greed-driven promises made in her name.

"With folded hands, I request all viewers, any financial transaction in my name, don't believe it, it's fake news. Don't lose your hard-earned money for some greed, which they put you in like a net and get you inside. Don't do that," she said, adding, "save your money, invest wisely. If you have a problem, go and check with the police station or at a bank."

The philanthropist has been repeatedly targeted by such scams. Last month, another deepfake video of Sudha Murty went viral, falsely showing her encouraging people to click a link for “investment opportunities.” These scams use advanced AI tools, including voice cloning and facial manipulation, to impersonate her and lure people with unrealistic returns.

About Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty is an Indian author, philanthropist, and the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. She is married to NR Narayana Murthy, a co-founder of Infosys, and is well-known for her contributions to writing and social service. She has written a number of publications, including novels like Wise and Otherwise and children's stories.