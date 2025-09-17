Updated 17 September 2025 at 17:37 IST
Coloured Photos Of Candidates, Serial Numbers In Bold: ECI Makes EVM Ballot Papers More Readable Ahead Of Bihar Polls
The initiative is in line with the 28 initiatives already taken by the ECI in the past 6 months to streamline and improve election processes and enhance convenience for voters.
New Delhi: In a series of initiatives being taken to improve election process in the country, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday revised the guidelines for the design and printing of EVM Ballot Papers to enhance their clarity and readability.
Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the ECI announced that henceforth, photographs of candidates would be printed in colour on the EVM Ballot Paper. "The candidate’s face will occupy three-fourths of the photo space for better visibility. Serial numbers of candidates/NOTA will be printed in the international form of Indian numerals. The font size will be 30 and in bold for clarity," a press release issued by the ECI said.
It further said that to ensure uniformity, the names of all candidates/NOTA would be printed in the same font type and font size large enough for easy readability.
"The EVM Ballot Papers will be printed on 70 GSM paper. For Assembly Elections, pink-coloured paper of specified RGB values shall be used," the release said.
The initiative is in line with the 28 initiatives already taken by the ECI in the past 6 months to streamline and improve election processes and enhance convenience for voters. The existing guidelines have been revised under Rule 49B of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.
"The upgraded EVM Ballot Papers will be used in the upcoming elections, starting with Bihar," the ECI release added.
