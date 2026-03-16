'Come Attack My House, We Know How To Resist': Mamata Fumes at BJP in Kolkata LPG Rally

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has not left any stone unturned in making the most out of any political opportunity took out a massive rally in protest against the alleged LPG shortage in the country amid the Iran war. The Trinamool Congress supremo threw a challenge at the BJP, which has emerged to be the principal opposition party in the state, to attack her residence and that of other party colleagues, adding that her party leaders know how to resist.

“I challenge BJP to attack houses of me, other TMC leaders; we know how to resist,” news agency PTI quoted Banerjee as saying in a rally in Kolkata, where she accused the saffron party of backing attacks on leaders in her state.

The chief minister's remarks came amid reports that stones were thrown at the residence of West Bengal minister Shashi Panja in Kolkata. Four people were arrested for allegedly being involved in the attack. Banerjee also accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack.

The LPG Crisis

Speaking about the LPG shortage on account of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Banerjee said, “With the sharp rise in gas prices, an artificial crisis has been created. When people tried to book gas cylinders, they found that their applications were not being accepted. We protested from the very first day…Why should households be denied gas? Why should shopkeepers not receive gas? Why should people in villages be deprived of gas?”

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Elaborating on the crisis in her state, the Chief Minister said, "Many people, especially in North Bengal and areas like Jangalmahal, are now being forced to return to cooking on wood-fired stoves. As elections approach, the BJP government has suddenly disrupted gas supply. What do they think, is this country lawless? First ensure adequate gas supply to the people. There is no point in trying to fill political rallies. People need cooking gas for their daily lives, not political spectacle.”

BJP Takes The Fight To Bhawanipore

The massive rally comes on the day when the BJP released its first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. As per the list, Suvendu Adhikari, who is the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, will go head-to-head against Mamata Banerjee from two seats including Bhabanipur, the seat which is currently being occupied by the TMC supremo, and from Nandigram, from where Adhikari defeated Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly polls.

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