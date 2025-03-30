'Committed Mistake Twice, But Never Again': CM Nitish to Amit Shah on Breaking Alliance with BJP Ahead of Bihar Polls | Image: PTI

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assured Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday that he would "never again" break ties with the BJP, acknowledging that he had done so "twice by mistake," PTI reported.

Kumar made this statement while addressing a rally in Patna, where he and Shah jointly launched several state and Centre projects. This remark by the Bihar CM comes as the assembly elections approach.

Kumar, who had parted ways with the BJP in 2014 and rejoined the party in 2017, also explained that his recent split in 2022 was due to "some people in my own party." However, he emphasized, "I committed the mistake twice. But it is going to be never again."

The JD(U) president seemed chuffed as he told the gathering, "This sprawling auditorium has been filled beyond capacity and was greeted by the chants of 'Jai Shri Ram."

The Chief Minister also pointed out the progress Bihar has made since his government came to power in 2005, highlighting improvements in healthcare and education. "We came to power in November 2005 and things started to look up," he added, recalling his partnership with the BJP.

Meanwhile, after inaugurating projects worth Rs 800, Shah slammed the Lalu-Rabri regime, alleging that they will always be known for "jungle raj" in the state and stated that they did nothing for the state's development.

"...What did Lalu Yadav's government do in Bihar from 1990 to 2005? Lalu Yadav's government defamed Bihar in the country and the world by doing a fodder scam in the entire state. His government will always be known as 'Jungle Raj' in the history of Bihar... " Shah said.