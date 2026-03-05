'Committed' Nitish Kumar Refuses To Reconsider; BJP Set To Take Over Bihar Govt As JDU Veteran Prepares Rajya Sabha Move

Patna: In a major political development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has allegedly made up his mind to move to the Rajya Sabha, despite last-minute efforts by family members and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leaders to stop him, sources said on Thursday. This move could enable the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take over the state government. This comes a day after speculation was rife that Kumar may resign as Chief Minister ahead of filing his nomination papers for the Upper House. Reports also suggested that a BJP leader could become the next Chief Minister of Bihar if Kumar steps down.

Sources told Republic TV, family members and a few senior leaders of the JDU made a last-minute attempt on to dissuade Kumar from shifting to the Upper House. However, the veteran leader appears to have refused, allegedly stating that he must honour the commitment he has made. Sources further claimed that Kumar's initial plan was to continue as Chief Minister for a year after the 2025 Assembly elections. However, he has now decided to transition to the Rajya Sabha. There is also speculation suggesting that his son Nishant Kumar may take over as the new leader of the JD(U). These claims have triggered unease among sections of JD(U) workers, who are said to be unhappy over what they describe as an abrupt transition.

JD(U) Workers Protest, Security On High Alert

Growing unrest within sections of the party cadre over the reported move was evident amid the speculations. Amid reports of Kumar preparing to move to the Rajya Sabha today, a section of JD(U) workers gathered outside the CM’s official residence in Patna to protest the development.

Opposing his departure, barricades were put up outside the residence as security was stepped up. Slogans of "We will give our lives but will not let Nitish go" were also being raised by the party workers.

According to sources, some party workers also stopped the vehicle of a JD(U) MLA near the CM's residence and allegedly struck the car forcing him to return.

Last Day To File Nominations For Rajya Sabha

The political buzz comes days after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha to fill 37 seats across 10 states, including Bihar. The terms of the outgoing members are set to end in April 2026. The term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected, a press note said.

As per the schedule, the last date for filing nominations is today, March 5, scrutiny will take place on March 6, and candidates may withdraw their nominations until March 9. Polling is scheduled for March 16, with counting of votes to be held the same day at 5 pm.

Senior NDA Leaders Refuse Claims

However, senior NDA leaders have publicly dismissed the reports. Union Minister Giriraj Singh termed the claims a “joke,” stating that Kumar continues to be the Chief Minister. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan also rejected speculation of a leadership change, asserting that there was no discussion on replacing Kumar and that the “double-engine government” in Bihar was functioning smoothly.

Another BJP leader, Ramkripal Yadav, said the matter would be an internal decision of the JD(U), implying that the NDA remains united. “This is an internal matter of the Janata Dal (United), and they will make the decision, those led by Nitish Kumar. His decision is paramount," Yadav said.

JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi said the decision rests solely with the Chief Minister. “The Chief Minister will himself decide (whether he wants to go to Rajya Sabha or not). We had a meeting to strengthen the organisation in view of polls,” Gandhi said addressing reporters.

In November 2025, Nitish Kumar created history by taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the record 10th time, becoming the first Chief Minister in India to do so. The 75-year-old chief of the Janata Dal (United) has held the CM's post for nearly 20 years. The NDA ally served as the Chief Minister of Bihar even when Opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan was in power in the state. He has often been termed ‘Paltu Ram’ for changing his allies to stay in power.