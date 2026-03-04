Nitish Kumar To Resign As Bihar Chief Minister, Son Nishant May Become Deputy CM: Reports

Patna: It is being speculated that Nitish Kumar may resign from the post of Bihar Chief Minister soon. This comes amidst the buzz that Kumar may be elected to the Rajya Sabha after elections on March 16. It is also being reported that his son, Nishant Kumar, may take over the post of the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Buzz around Nishant's political entry is nothing new. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) leaders have long expressed their desire to welcome Nishant as the political heir of Kumar. He is an engineering graduate from BIT Mesra with no prior political involvement.

Nitish Kumar is likely to file nomination papers for elections to the Upper House of the Parliament on March 5. In November 2025, he created history by taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the record 10th time, becoming the first Chief Minister in India to do so.

Developing…