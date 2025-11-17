Updated 17 November 2025 at 18:20 IST
'Committed To Best Interests Of People In Bangladesh': India Responds To Sheikh Hasina Verdict As Dhaka Presses For Extradition
Dhaka invokes extradition treaty, saying India is 'obliged' to surrender Sheikh Hasina as she is now a 'fugitive convict' following the International Crimes Tribunal’s ruling. India says as a 'close neighbour', New Delhi 'remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability'.
- India News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
New Delhi/Dhaka: Hours after Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) handed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a death sentence for her alleged role in last year’s violent student crackdown, India issued a carefully worded statement, signalling “constructive engagement”, while Dhaka escalated pressure by formally demanding her extradition.
In its official response on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said India had “noted the verdict” delivered by the Tribunal and emphasised that as a “close neighbour”, New Delhi “remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability”.
“We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end,” the statement added as India tried to maintain neutrality amid rising political tensions in Dhaka.
Shortly after the verdict, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry formally wrote to New Delhi, seeking the handover of Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country after the 2024 student uprising and has been residing in India since. The request also includes former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who has similarly been sentenced to death.
Advertisement
Dhaka has cited the bilateral extradition treaty, arguing that India is “obliged” to surrender Hasina as she is now a “fugitive convict” following the Tribunal’s ruling.
Bangladesh’s law adviser Asif Nazrul issued one of the strongest statements yet, warning India against “sheltering” the former leader.
Advertisement
“If India continues to shelter this criminal, it must understand that such an act is unfriendly to Bangladesh and its people. It is deeply condemnable,” he said, adding that Dhaka would write to India “once again” following the verdict.
New Delhi has so far refrained from commenting on the extradition request itself and officials have not confirmed whether discussions are underway. Legal experts note that even under the extradition treaty, India retains the discretion to consider humanitarian grounds, political implications and due process concerns before acting.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 17 November 2025 at 18:20 IST