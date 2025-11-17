'Committed To Best Interests Of People In Bangladesh': India Responds To Sheikh Hasina Verdict As Dhaka Presses For Extradition

New Delhi/Dhaka: Hours after Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) handed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a death sentence for her alleged role in last year’s violent student crackdown, India issued a carefully worded statement, signalling “constructive engagement”, while Dhaka escalated pressure by formally demanding her extradition.

In its official response on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said India had “noted the verdict” delivered by the Tribunal and emphasised that as a “close neighbour”, New Delhi “remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability”.

“We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end,” the statement added as India tried to maintain neutrality amid rising political tensions in Dhaka.

Shortly after the verdict, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry formally wrote to New Delhi, seeking the handover of Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country after the 2024 student uprising and has been residing in India since. The request also includes former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who has similarly been sentenced to death.

Dhaka has cited the bilateral extradition treaty, arguing that India is “obliged” to surrender Hasina as she is now a “fugitive convict” following the Tribunal’s ruling.

Bangladesh’s law adviser Asif Nazrul issued one of the strongest statements yet, warning India against “sheltering” the former leader.

“If India continues to shelter this criminal, it must understand that such an act is unfriendly to Bangladesh and its people. It is deeply condemnable,” he said, adding that Dhaka would write to India “once again” following the verdict.