Did ‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat Use Code Names for Politicos, Prescribe Contraceptive Pills to Women? Leaders, Docs Under Lens as Probe Deepens

New Delhi: In a major development in the Ashok Kharat case, the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe has taken a serious turn, with several prominent doctors in Nashik now coming under the scanner.

According to reports, investigators are examining whether Kharat, allegedly acting on medical advice, administered certain pills to women to prevent pregnancy. There are also suspicions that some medications may have been used to sedate or hypnotise victims.

With the probe entering its 14th day, Kharat’s police custody is set to end tomorrow, after which he will be produced before a Nashik court. Officials indicate that more revelations may emerge as the investigation progresses.

Political links under scrutiny

Several political leaders around 40 to 45 were reportedly in regular contact with Kharat.

Advertisement

Investigators revealed that he had saved political leaders’ contacts under coded names and Leaders allegedly sought his advice before making key political decisions

They also added Some reportedly even consulted him for auspicious dates before filing election nominations

Advertisement

Adding to the controversy, the wedding invitation of Kharat’s daughter reportedly features names of leaders from both ruling and opposition parties.

The SIT recently received a cloned data report from the forensic team, which is expected to play a crucial role in the investigation.

Earlier, police had recovered:

Hidden cameras from Kharat’s office

A pen drive containing 58 obscene videos

Officials said the authenticity of the videos and identities of individuals involved are currently being verified, with indications that multiple victims may be linked to the case.

Who is Ashok Kharat?

Ashok Kharat, a 67-year-old self-proclaimed godman, numerologist and astrologer, was arrested in Nashik following allegations of repeated sexual assault by a 35-year-old woman.

A retired Merchant Navy officer who referred to himself as “Captain,” Kharat operated from an office in Canada Corner, Nashik. He projected himself as a spiritual healer who was capable of solving personal issues through rituals, mantras, and numerology.

He was also the chairman of the Shri Ishanyeshwar Temple Trust in Sinnar and had reportedly built connections with influential individuals, including politicians.

Allegations of exploitation under guise of rituals

The complainant has accused Kharat of exploiting her over several years by:

Administering intoxicants

Using fear and manipulation

Sexually assaulting her under the pretext of rituals

Police suspect that Kharat may have similarly targeted multiple women by exploiting their faith and vulnerability, luring them with promises of resolving personal and professional problems.

CM Fadnavis assures strict action

Earlier, Maharastra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured strict action.

He stated that crimes against women will be dealt with firmly and that no accused will be spared. He also urged against politicising the issue, emphasising that the dignity of women must remain a priority.