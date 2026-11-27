New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday underlined the enduring relevance of Lord Ram’s compassion, dignity and sense of public welfare, stating that these qualities form the essence of his character and offer a guiding ideal for contemporary society.

Speaking at the launch of the book Karunanayak Ram by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Bhagwat said compassion is an innate human impulse that moves one to alleviate another’s suffering.

“Compassion, dignity and the spirit of public welfare are inherent in the character of Lord Ram. The fundamental difference between Ram and Ravan was that Ravana remained confined to the ego of ‘I’ and ‘mine’, whereas Ram’s life represents the ideal of compassion and the practice of Dharma,” he observed.

He elaborated that ego prevents individuals from recognising the deeper interconnectedness of all beings.

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“Until we rise above this attachment, we cannot experience the eternal truth that we are all interconnected at our core,” he said.

Compassion, he added, is not a special virtue but a natural expression of humanity: “It manifests when another person’s suffering becomes our own, and we act, to the best of our ability, to alleviate it. Merely expressing sympathy is not compassion; compassion inspires us to serve and work for the welfare of all.”

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Bhagwat stressed that true faith in Ram requires following his ideals rather than mere belief. Many of the problems confronting the country and the world today, he noted, arise from the insistence on ‘I’ and ‘mine’ and the absence of compassion. “What else, truly, distinguishes a human from an animal? Biologically, a human is also an animal – sharing the same basic instincts. Yet, there exists something distinct, a special quality, which is compassion,” he said.

In this context, he called for the globalisation of compassion. “Only when we rise above our limited self-interest and develop a sense of belonging towards the entire creation can we truly move towards humanity and global welfare,” the RSS chief said.

Reflecting on the nature of Dharma, Bhagwat remarked that people often revere figures only after witnessing miracles, even though many great souls have lived without performing any.

“In reality, what a person ends up doing is often a matter of destiny – one acts according to the circumstances one is placed in,” he said.

The book Karunanayak Ram presents Lord Ram’s personality, life philosophy and ideals in the broader framework of compassion, human sensitivity, social justice and moral responsibility. Author Kailash Satyarthi said the central idea of the work is that compassion is an active moral force capable of bringing positive change in individuals, society and systems of governance. “For me, compassion is not merely an emotion, but a force that arises when we regard another person’s suffering as our own and inspires us to take action to alleviate it,” he noted, adding that the book examines this dimension of Ram’s life at four levels – family, society, systems and the self.

Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuk of Bhutan, who attended as Guest of Honour, expressed pride that Satyarthi had described Bhutan as a good example of Ram Rajya. She also appreciated the growing interest among young people in understanding Lord Ram’s ideals.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Chief Guest at the event, described the title Karunanayak Ram as a profound philosophical expression.

“Power becomes meaningful only when it is inspired by compassion. The character of Rama presents an ideal synthesis of duty and sensitivity. Rama is an inspiration for India’s culture, ideals and public life, and a symbol of the collective consciousness that connects individuals and society. To understand Rama is to understand India,” he said.