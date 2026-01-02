'Complained For Days, But No One Listened': Fear Grips Indore As 'Killer Water' Claims Lives | Image: Republic

Indore: Indore's 'killer water' tragedy has exposed the state government's apathy and has laid bare the BJP government's gross negligence that has snowballed into a major public health crisis.

While the city administration has jumped in to mitigate the issue, residents of Indore's Bhagirathpura area have lost faith in the water supply system. They are even afraid of consuming water supplied by tankers.

Gabbar Lashkari, whose 15-year-old daughter remains hospitalised at Arvindo Hospital, expressed the community's collective trauma.

"We complained about dirty water for days, but no one listened," he stated. "Now, even with tankers, we are afraid. We are buying bottled water for drinking because we no longer trust the supply. This is destruction in the name of development."

Another resident, Durgadas Maurya, however, said that the municipal corporation supplies drinking water through tankers in the morning, while water for other uses is provided from a government borewell.

"This water is clean," he said. Meanwhile, in an emotional attempt to save their mother-in-law, a daughter and a daughter-in-law confronted local councillor Kamal Waghela and later ran after Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's car; the minister's convoy did not stop.

Pinky Yadav said, “My mother, Ramlali Yadav, is admitted to the hospital. Her condition is serious. No one is listening to us.”

Daughter-in-law Nidhi Yadav said, "Everyone in our house has fallen ill due to dirty water. The government is giving Rs 2 lakh, but that will not bring our mother-in-law back."

Another resident, Rajiv Saroj, said that the chamber of drains was not being cleaned and garbage was piled up, but no one arrived to clean it. Additionally, he alleged that despite complaints, their problem remained unaddressed.

Others, like Purnima Kaushal, described a living nightmare where sewage flooded the streets. "The water was so bitter 10 days ago it tasted like medicine. My children are vomiting constantly because the gutter line is overflowing right behind our house," she said.

The grief is most acute for families like that of Arvind Likhar, a labourer who died on the way to the hospital after days of vomiting.

The Crisis

A main water pipeline runs directly beneath a public toilet and a drainage line. Kamal Waghela, the BJP Councillor for Ward 11, admitted the infrastructure was "decayed" and claimed his warnings three years ago had been neglected.

He pointed the finger at municipal officers for stalling a tender for a new pipeline for six months.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has now stepped in, taking suo motu cognisance of the deaths. The NHRC has issued a stern notice to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary, demanding a report within two weeks on why authorities failed to act despite multiple complaints from residents about the "foul stench" in their taps.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya visited the site, announcing a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and promising free treatment for the hundreds still in hospitals.

"Micro-checking is underway across the entire colony," stated Vijayvargiya, though he noted it would take another 8 to 10 days to ensure the area is fully safe.