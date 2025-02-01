'Completely Derailed': Opposition Reacts to Union Budget 2025 Presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth Budget in the Parliament today; while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the FM for her Budget presentation, the Opposition is unhappy with the budget. Here's what the leaders have to say…

‘Completely Derailed’: Congress Reacts to Union Budget 2025

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The FM spoke of 4 engines: Agriculture, MSMEs, Investment, and Exports. So many engines that the Budget has been completely derailed." In another post, he said, "The BJP led by Arun Jaitley successfully sabotaged the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 that international companies wanted when Dr. Manmohan Singh was PM. Now to appease Mr. Trump, the FM announces that the Act will be amended."

Another Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "I fail to understand that was this a budget of govt of India or was this a budget of govt of Bihar ? Have you heard the name of another state than Bihar in the entire budgetary speech of the union finance minister?..."

Opposition Stages Brief Walkout During Budget Speech

Opposition MPs on Saturday staged a brief walkout from the Lok Sabha during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, demanding a statement from the government on the Kumbh stampede. Soon after the Lok Sabha met at 11 am, opposition MPs raised slogans over the January 29 stampede, which claimed 30 lives.

Sitharaman started presenting the Budget amid sloganeering. After raising slogans for around 5 minutes, several opposition MPs walked out of the House. However, they returned to their seats within minutes as the minister continued reading the Budget speech.

Trinamool Congress MPs were not part of the walkout. The opposition members also sought a discussion on the stampede after Sitharaman concluded her speech.