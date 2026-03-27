Updated 27 March 2026 at 10:47 IST
'Completely False': Oil Minister Hardeep Puri Denies Lockdown Rumours Amid Energy Crisis; Says 'No Such Proposal'
'Completely False': Oil Minister Hardeep Puri Denies Lockdown Rumours Amid Energy Crisis; Says 'No Such Proposal'
- India News
- 1 min read
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing LPG crisis triggered by the West Asia war which began on February 28, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday issued clarification on the rumours of a possible nationwide lockdown, dubbing them as "completely false" and stated that no such proposal is under consideration.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Amrita Narayan
Published On: 27 March 2026 at 10:42 IST