Updated 17 March 2026 at 18:57 IST
'Completely Unacceptable to Make Remarks That Hurt Women's Dignity': Selvaperunthagai Condemns Shanmugam's 'Indecent' Comment on Nayanthara
TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai strongly condemned the former AIADMK minister and Rajya Sabha member CV Shanmugam's remarks made regarding CM MK Stalin and actress Nayanthara. He said political leaders "must understand the impact" of their words on society & conduct themselves with responsibility.
- India News
- 2 min read
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday strongly condemned the former AIADMK minister and Rajya Sabha member CV Shanmugam's remarks made regarding Chief Minister MK Stalin and actress Nayanthara during a protest against the ruling DMK government.
He said political leaders "must understand the impact" of their words on society and conduct themselves with responsibility.
Speaking to ANI here, Selvaperunthagai added that Shanmugam's comments were "completely unacceptable".
"As a public representative holding a responsible position, it is completely unacceptable to make such low and offensive remarks that hurt the dignity of women. It is particularly distressing that such derogatory statements were made even on a platform where women's safety was being discussed," he added.
Advertisement
Criticising the mindset behind such statements, He further added that such "comments reflect a mindset that objectifies women" and also set a wrong example in society.
Selvaperunthagai also pointed out that despite the court having already strongly reprimanded Shanmugam for his defamatory and indecent speech, there appeared to be no change in his approach.
Advertisement
"Political leaders must understand the impact of their words on society and conduct themselves with responsibility and decency," he added.
The Tamil Nadu Congress chief urged Shanmugam to "immediately issue a public apology for his remarks and to refrain from making such statements in the future."
"It is everyone's responsibility to build a society where the dignity and safety of women are protected," he added.
The remark was made today during a protest led by CV Shanmugam, held by the National Democratic Alliance, condemning the DMK government for failing to control the ongoing incidents of sexual assault, deterioration of law and order, and the spread of drug abuse in the state.
During the protest, former minister CV Shanmugam made a controversial remark, saying, "The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu asks people to share their dreams. If I say I want actress Nayanthara, will he give her to me?"
The political temperature in Tamil Nadu heightened as the state will go to the assembly polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 18:57 IST