Sonam Wangchuk Calls Jail Experience a 'Huge Horror Story', Vows 'To Move Forward to Move This Country Forward'

Delhi: Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk walked out of prison after six months and immediately struck a note of reconciliation rather than revenge, declaring that bitterness has no place in the struggle for Ladakh’s future.

“In my personal life, I would say it (6 months in jail) was positive. It was an experience that gave me time to reflect on myself,” Wangchuk told reporters in Delhi on Tuesday.

“From a justice perspective, many mistakes were made, many wrongs were done, and these mistakes should never happen to anyone. But the way they were withdrawn, I understand that there is an awareness of those mistakes, and where there is awareness, I won’t revisit the issue. There should be no bitterness. We will come back to the table and move forward to move this country forward,” he added.

The activist, whose arrest last year had sparked widespread protests across Ladakh demanding constitutional safeguards and environmental protection, said he had mentally prepared himself for a full year behind bars. He recounted the abrupt manner of his detention and the difficulties faced by his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo.

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“I was waiting to come out (of the jail) either as we win in the court or after 12 months. I was very well prepared to spend 12 months and come out and share the horror stories of all the wrongs that happened to me and to her,” he said.

“Right from how abruptly from my home I was, you know, bundled up and thrown into this jail, without any opportunity even to call my family or my lawyers for days, more than a week. Or of her, who could not even meet journalists to voice her anguish with heavy security positioning around the campus and how she slipped out into Delhi to knock on the doors of the court… It was all a filmy scene… It was a huge horror story of how it was made so difficult to send anything to my lawyers,” Wangchuk said.

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Wangchuk quickly added that the jail staff themselves were “very upright and very kind” and that he was now relieved he would not have to publicise those details.

“But now with this hand extended from the government, I’m spared from having to do any of those. I really hope that the dialogue process will go on. And only if they fail and we are compelled to again, appeal in other ways will we need to share those,” he said.

The activist described the government’s offer of “constructive, meaningful dialogue” as the very outcome the Ladakh movement had been fighting for.

“As I said, they have offered constructive, meaningful dialogue. This is all that we were struggling for: to start a dialogue. We had to struggle so much, walk from Leh to Delhi, go on anshans, go to jail, to exactly get that,” he noted.

“If you see all the movements in Ladakh, they are appealing for starting the talks and dialogue process… Now that the government also says, let’s start a meaningful, constructive dialogue, and build trust,” he said.

After two days of “regaining my voice and unfurling my little wings,” Wangchuk said he was not satisfied with a personal victory. He wanted a win for Ladakh, the Himalayas and the nation.

“I feel wonderful today… I’m a little greedy person. A win was not enough for me. I was always looking for a win-win. A win would be just Sonam Wangchuk’s win. What good is Sonam Wangchuk winning if Ladakh and the Himalayas and the causes he represents do not win?” he asked.

“Therefore, we were looking for a win-win for the causes. Now, with the recent extension of hands by the government to build trust… this is a great thing because this way Ladakh will also win and our cause will also win. So it will be truly a win-win. It will be a win-win-win also, because the government will come out looking better and our image in the world will be a little better… if the Court also records a judgment in this case apart from revocation of the order itself so that it guides future executives and future policy makers about how to use and specially how not to use such laws as National Security Act,” he said.

With protests continuing in Leh and demands for resumed talks echoing on the streets, Wangchuk’s message was clear: the chapter of confrontation is closing, and the chapter of constructive engagement is opening.

“There should be no bitterness,” he repeated.