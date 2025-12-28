Republic World
  'Completely Unacceptable': Uttarakhand CM Dhami On Tripura Student Angel Chakma's Death

Updated 28 December 2025 at 13:34 IST

'Completely Unacceptable': Uttarakhand CM Dhami On Tripura Student Angel Chakma's Death

The death of the Tripura student has sent shockwaves across the country has has sparked a debate over the safety of students from the northeast in other states of India.

Satyaki Baidya
'Completely Unacceptable': Uttarakhand CM Dhami On Tripura Student Angel Chakma's Death
Image: X

Dehradun: Days after the death of 24-year-old postgraduate student from Tripura, Angel Chakma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that such incidents are “completely unacceptable” in the state, and the government will deal strictly with such anti-social elements.

The death of the Tripura student has sent shockwaves across the country has has sparked a debate over the safety of students from the northeast in other states of India. 

Angel succumbed to his injuries on December 25 at a hospital in Dehradun after battling for his life for 16 days.

Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 28 December 2025 at 13:31 IST