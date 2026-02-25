'Confident My State Visit Will Further Consolidate Our Enduring Bonds': PM Modi Ahead of Israel Visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a state visit to Israel from February 25-26 at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, describing the visit as an opportunity to further deepen the two nations' "robust and multifaceted strategic partnership".

"At the invitation of my dear friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, I will be undertaking a state visit to Israel from 25 to 26 February 2026," the prime minister said in his departure statement.

Highlighting the trajectory of bilateral ties, the Prime Minister noted, "India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years."

He added that he looked forward to discussions with Netanyahu aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors. “I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, technology, defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties. We will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.”

During his visit, the PM is scheduled to visit Isaac Herzog, President of Israel. The Prime Minister also announced that he would address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

"I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said.

The Prime Minister said he also looked forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora in Israel, whom he credited with strengthening bilateral goodwill. "I also eagerly look forward to interacting with the members of the Indian diaspora who have for long been nurturing the India-Israel special friendship."