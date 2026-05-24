'Confident They Will Bring US Justice': Twisha Sharma's Father As AIIMS Team Arrives in Bhopal For Second Autopsy

Bhopal: Expressing hope for justice in the Twisha Sharma death case, the victim's father, Navnidhi Sharma, on Sunday said he was confident that the truth would come out as a team of senior doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) arrived in Bhopal to conduct a second post-mortem examination.

"The team from AIIMS have arrived, and we are confident they will bring us justice. The discrepancies will come forth. We were called for the body recognition protocol. Thanks to everyone, including the Chief Minister, who took cognisance and gave a recommendation of the CBI. This case will become a lesson, and anyone will think multiple times before doing such a thing with a daughter," Navnidhi Sharma told ANI.

A medical team comprising four senior doctors from AIIMS Delhi reached Bhopal to conduct the second autopsy following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The team reportedly arrived with specialised medical equipment to carry out the procedure.

The development comes amid intensifying scrutiny in the case. The Supreme Court on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of Twisha Sharma's death and registered a case titled In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is expected to hear the matter on Monday.

Advertisement

Earlier, a local court in Bhopal remanded Twisha's husband and prime accused Samarth Singh to seven days of police custody, from May 23 to May 29, to facilitate further interrogation.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family, prompting demands for a detailed and fair investigation.

Advertisement