Published 23:56 IST, September 6th 2024
Conflict In West Asia Resulting In Disruptions In Trade Flow; Need De-Risking: Jaishankar
Jaishankar emphasized that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is crucial for global connectivity amid disruptions in West Asia.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Conflict In West Asia Resulting In Disruptions In Trade Flow; Need De-Risking: Jaishankar | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:56 IST, September 6th 2024