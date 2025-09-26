Cong Councillor Accused Of Instigating Mob In Ladakh Remains Untraceable

Leh: Congress Councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, accused of instigating the mob during the violent protests in Ladakh on Wednesday, remains untraceable more than 48 hours after the clashes. Police said multiple raids are being conducted at different locations to arrest him, but his mobile phone has been switched off since the violence broke out.

At least four people were killed and 90 injured after what began as a peaceful protest for statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh spiraled into large-scale violence in Leh. The unrest saw the BJP office and Hill Council premises attacked, with property set ablaze.

A video circulating on social media allegedly shows Tsepag inciting protesters during the attack.

Several BJP leaders, including the party’s National IT Department Co-incharge Amit Malviya, accused the Congress of “deliberate political provocation", alleging that Tsepag played a central role in leading the mob and setting fire to BJP property.

The Ladakh administration has blamed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s speeches for triggering the protests, while the emergence of videos implicating Tsepag has further fueled political tensions in the region.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Thursday, Tsepag denied the allegations, claiming that the person in the photo being circulated by BJP leaders is not him. “The man in the photo is wearing a mask and just has long hair like me. That is not me. I have a strong alibi,” he had said.



Tsepag had added that he was planning to take legal action by filing a defamation case, and said he had CCTV footage to prove that he was not at the protest when the violence took place.

However, with police maintaining that he is absconding, questions remain over his whereabouts.