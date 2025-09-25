'That’s Not Me in the Photo': Congress Leader Phuntsog Stanzin Denies Role in Ladakh Violence

Leh: After the BJP accused the Congress of inciting violence during the recent Ladakh protests and shared photos and videos allegedly showing Congress Councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag as part of a violent mob, the leader has denied any involvement.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Stanzin denied the claims, stating that the person in the photo being circulated by BJP leaders is not him.

“The man in the photo is wearing a mask and just has long hair like me. That is not me. I have a strong alibi,” he said.

Stanzin added that he is planning to take legal action by filing a defamation case, and said he has CCTV footage to prove that he was not at the protest when the violence took place.

Violence Turns Deadly

The initially peaceful protest turned violent on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to 70 others, including 50 security personnel.

A mob reportedly attacked government buildings, set fire to the hall of the Ladakh Hill Council Assembly, and even attempted to torch a CRPF vehicle, officials said.

So far, 48 people have been arrested, and police raids are ongoing in both Leh and Kargil. An FIR has been registered, and security has been intensified across the region.

The District Magistrate of Kargil has imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), banning processions, rallies, and unlawful gatherings to prevent further violence.

BJP leader Amit Malviya also posted a video on social media, claiming that Congress Councillor Stanzin Tsepag, who represents Upper Leh Ward, was seen encouraging the mob.

What Are the Protesters Demanding?

The protests in Ladakh are centered around demands for statehood and the implementation of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in the Union Territory.

The Sixth Schedule provides greater autonomy and protections for tribal communities through local governance structures.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who led the protest movement, had been on a 15-day hunger strike to highlight these issues. However, following the outbreak of violence, he decided to end his fast and urged protesters to remain peaceful.

“This is the saddest day for Ladakh. We have always stood for peaceful protests,” Wangchuk said in a video message, appealing to the youth to avoid further conflict.

Centre Questions Timing of Violence

The Central Government had already scheduled a high-level meeting on October 6 with representatives from protest groups to discuss their demands. Officials also indicated that earlier talks on September 25–26 were being considered based on requests from local leaders.