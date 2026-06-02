Congress Appoints Siddaramaiah As Congress Working Committee Member Ahead Of DKS' Swearing-In

New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday appointed Karnataka's outgoing Chief Minister Siddharamaih as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), ahead of the swearing-in of DK Shivakumar as the new CM.

Through an official release, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal confirmed the decision taken party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Siddaramaiah as Member of the Congress Working Committee, with immediate effect," the release stated.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi chaired a crucial meeting with Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah in Delhi to finalise the state's new Cabinet and the upcoming Rajya Sabha poll nominees.

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The meeting at the party headquarters comes on the heels of Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, which officially set in motion the scheduled leadership transition, allowing Shivakumar to lead the state government.

Meanwhile, today Shivakumar arrived at the residence of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital for discussions on cabinet formation and key organisational appointments ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

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The meeting assumes significance as the Congress high command moves closer to finalising the composition of the new Karnataka cabinet, including ministerial berths, the Deputy Chief Minister's post and organisational restructuring within the state unit.

Earlier, Senior Congress leaders from Karnataka gathered in New Delhi for a series of consultations with the party leadership. Karnataka caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and several other senior leaders were also part of the deliberations at Kharge's residence.

The swearing-in ceremony of Shivakumar as Chief Minister is scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru on June 3 at 4 pm.