New Delhi: The Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have made progress in their seat-sharing negotiations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with both parties expressing confidence that an agreement could be finalised within the next two to three days. The Congress has reportedly scaled down its earlier demand and submitted a revised list of around 100-120 constituencies to the Samajwadi Party.

The first round of formal discussions between the two INDI bloc allies was held in New Delhi on Monday at the residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari. The meeting lasted around 15-20 minutes, with representatives from both parties exchanging their proposed seat lists and discussing the way forward.

According to reports, Congress had initially demanded 181 seats out of Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly constituencies. However, the party has now reduced its demand by around 70-80 seats and submitted a fresh list of approximately 100-120 constituencies to the Samajwadi Party.

The revised list reportedly focuses on constituencies where the Congress believes it has a stronger chance of winning. The discussions are also centred on prioritising candidates based on their winnability rather than simply deciding the number of seats each party would contest.

Advertisement

Earlier, Congress had submitted a list of around 130 constituencies to the Samajwadi Party, seeking representation in almost every district of the state. The party also staked a claim to all Assembly constituencies falling under its traditional strongholds of Amethi and Rae Bareli. According to sources, its district-wise demand excluded Etawah and Mainpuri.

During the first formal meeting, Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav reportedly asked the Congress representatives about their decision on seat-sharing. The Congress delegation subsequently handed over its list of proposed constituencies to the SP leaders.

Advertisement

The Samajwadi Party did not make an immediate counter-offer and decided to examine the Congress's demands before consulting party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The SP representatives are expected to share their response during the next round of discussions.

SP, Cong Confident Of Agreement Within Days

Despite the brief duration of the meeting, leaders from both parties described the discussions as positive and expressed confidence about reaching an agreement soon.

Ram Gopal Yadav said the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere and that both sides had listened to each other's views. He indicated that the alliance could be finalised within the next two to three days, with the second round of discussions scheduled for Tuesday.

Congress leader and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam also described the meeting as positive, saying the two parties were moving in the right direction.

He said an agreement would be reached soon and indicated that the alliance was almost finalised. However, he refrained from disclosing details of the seat-sharing negotiations.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Misra-Mona also expressed confidence that the arrangement would be finalised within the next two to four days. She maintained that the focus was on strengthening the alliance rather than discussing numbers publicly.

The negotiations are being led by senior representatives from both parties. The Samajwadi Party's committee is headed by Ram Gopal Yadav and includes state president Shyam Lal Pal and Lok Sabha MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Choudhary.

The Congress is seeking a larger share of seats, citing its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi's position as a prominent Opposition leader at the national level.

The two parties are looking to strengthen their electoral understanding ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, after having contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls separately.

The seat-sharing arrangement is crucial for the Opposition alliance as it prepares to challenge the ruling BJP in the politically significant state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a third consecutive term, while the SP and Congress are looking to coordinate their electoral strategy to prevent the BJP from retaining power.