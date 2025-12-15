Updated 15 December 2025 at 14:37 IST
Congress Denies 'Death Threat' Slogans Raised Against PM Modi, Accuses BJP of Avoiding Debate on Key Issues
The Congress rejected allegations of slogans against PM Modi at a rally, blaming the BJP for disrupting Parliament to evade key discussions. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi asserted that alleged slogans were not from the stage and questioned BJP for using the issue to disrupt parliamentary proceedings.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday rejected allegations over slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a party rally, accusing the ruling BJP of disrupting Parliament to avoid discussions on key public issues.
Responding to the controversy, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the media was overlooking what she described as disturbances caused by a Union parliamentary minister inside the House. She maintained that no such slogans were raised from the stage at the rally and claimed that it was later learned that an unidentified person from the crowd or a party worker may have made the remark.
“Why is this issue being raised in Parliament when it is not even clear who said it? The ruling side does not want the House to function. We demanded a discussion on pollution, but they are not allowing even that”, Priyanka Gandhi said.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore defended party workers amid the row and questioned the BJP’s outrage. Referring to earlier parliamentary proceedings, Tagore alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah had used the word “saala”, calling it derogatory, and asked who should apologise in that case.
Advertisement
“These people are rattled by the success of the rally”, Tagore said, dismissing the BJP’s accusations as politically motivated. The issue triggered sharp exchanges between the ruling party and the Opposition in Parliament, leading to disruptions in both Houses amid ongoing demands for debates on issues raised by the Opposition.
The controversy erupted after slogans allegedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi were raised during a Congress rally held a day earlier. The BJP termed the slogans abusive and claimed they amounted to threats against the Prime Minister Modi, raising the issue in Parliament and seeking an apology from the Congress leadership.
Advertisement
The Congress, however, denied responsibility, stating that no such remarks were made from the stage and that the slogan, if raised at all, came from an unidentified person in the crowd. The Opposition accused the ruling party of using the issue to disrupt parliamentary proceedings and avoid discussions on pressing matters such as pollution, while the BJP maintained that the remarks were unacceptable and warranted action.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 15 December 2025 at 14:37 IST