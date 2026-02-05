Updated 5 February 2026 at 18:00 IST
Congress Ditches Alliances For West Bengal Elections, To Fight Solo On All 294 Seats
Congress has decided to not form any alliance for the upcoming West Bengal elections. The party will fight solo on all 294 seats.
- India News
- 1 min read
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Kolkata: Congress has decided to not form any alliance for the upcoming West Bengal elections. The party will fight solo on all 294 seats.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 5 February 2026 at 18:00 IST