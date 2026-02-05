Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Congress Ditches Alliances For West Bengal Elections, To Fight Solo On All 294 Seats

Updated 5 February 2026 at 18:00 IST

Congress Ditches Alliances For West Bengal Elections, To Fight Solo On All 294 Seats

Congress has decided to not form any alliance for the upcoming West Bengal elections. The party will fight solo on all 294 seats.

Nidhi Sinha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Kolkata: Congress has decided to not form any alliance for the upcoming West Bengal elections. The party will fight solo on all 294 seats.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 5 February 2026 at 18:00 IST