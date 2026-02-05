'Kharge ji Ki Umar Dekhte Hue...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Kharge As He Raises Slogans In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address on Thursday. His address in the Rajya Sabha was marred by massive protest and sloganeering from the Opposition MPs, who started shouting and banging the desks even before the PM began speaking.

PM Modi began his speech amidst the disruptions, with Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnana requesting the Opposition MPs to take their seats and maintain the decorum of the House.

The Opposition began chanting "Nahi chalegi, nahi chalegi, tanashahi nahi chalegi" as PM Modi talked about 'Viksit Bharat' and the developments seen in India.

As the Opposition continued to chant, PM Modi took a jibe at Leader of Opposition of Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, who was also raising slogans. PM Modi said, “Adarniye Kharge ji ki umar dekhte huye, wo baith kar bhi naare bol sakte hain toh accha hoga, taaki unko kasht na ho. Peeche naujawan bahot log hain, toh Kharge ji ko baithke bhi naare bolne ki anumati de dijiye. (Looking at the age of Kharge ji, I urge you, the Chairman, to let him sit and sloganeer so that he faces no discomfort. There are young people at the back. So, please permit Kharge ji to sloganeer even while sitting.)"