‘Devotee of Mahadev, Stray Dogs Mattered More Than Family’: Mother of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Attacker Reveals Shocking Details

In a major revelation, the mother of Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaria, who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, said that the accused was agitated after watching the judgement about dogs on television. This could have been the reason behind the attack.

Speaking to reporters, Bhanuben Sakariya, mother of the accused, said, "He went to Delhi on Sunday. He is a devotee of Mahadev. His father had called him on Monday asking him about his whereabouts. He said that he is in Delhi for dogs. He is an auto rickshaw driver. His temperament is such that he hits anyone around him. He has even hit me many times. When he watched the judgement about dogs on TV, he was agitated. He did not care about the family as much as he cared about animals. He hits his wife as well. He quit drinking 5 years ago and was now planning to invest in building a veterinary clinic."

About the Attacker

A 41-year-old man, identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaria, a resident of Rajkot, stormed the public hearing carrying some papers. He shouted abuses and allegedly slapped the Chief Minister before being detained by the security personnel. He has also allegedly thrown some heavy objects at Delhi CM.

CM Rekha Gupta fell to the ground after the attack and is currently under medical observation. Top Delhi Police officials including the Police Commissioner have reached the spot, and the attacker is being questioned.

CM's Office Issues Statement, CM Under Medical Observation

Shortly after the incident, the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed the attack and stated that the accused was apprehended on the spot.

“A person attacked CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai today. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhi Police and is being questioned,” the official statement said.