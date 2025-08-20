‘Devotee of Mahadev, Stray Dogs Mattered More Than Family’: Mother of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Attacker Reveals Shocking Details

Updated 20 August 2025 at 13:10 IST
In a major revelation, the mother of Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaria, who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, said that the accused was agitated after watching the judgement about dogs on television. This could have been the reason behind the attack.
Speaking to reporters, Bhanuben Sakariya, mother of the accused, said, "He went to Delhi on Sunday. He is a devotee of Mahadev. His father had called him on Monday asking him about his whereabouts. He said that he is in Delhi for dogs. He is an auto rickshaw driver. His temperament is such that he hits anyone around him. He has even hit me many times. When he watched the judgement about dogs on TV, he was agitated. He did not care about the family as much as he cared about animals. He hits his wife as well. He quit drinking 5 years ago and was now planning to invest in building a veterinary clinic."
A 41-year-old man, identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaria, a resident of Rajkot, stormed the public hearing carrying some papers. He shouted abuses and allegedly slapped the Chief Minister before being detained by the security personnel. He has also allegedly thrown some heavy objects at Delhi CM.
CM Rekha Gupta fell to the ground after the attack and is currently under medical observation. Top Delhi Police officials including the Police Commissioner have reached the spot, and the attacker is being questioned.
Shortly after the incident, the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed the attack and stated that the accused was apprehended on the spot.
“A person attacked CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai today. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhi Police and is being questioned,” the official statement said.
The attack comes a day after Rekha Gupta had instructed officials to not take any harsh action that may hurt the sentiments of dog lovers or harm the dogs. She instructed them to be on a watch mode until the Supreme Court delivers a final decision on the matter.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 20 August 2025 at 13:10 IST