Congress’ ‘Gayab’ Jibe on PM Modi Echoed by Pakistan as Nation Mourns Pahalgam Massacre; BJP roars ‘New India Will Not Bow’

At a time when the entire nation is fuming in anger and mourning the brutal killing of 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam by Pakistani terrorists, Congress finds itself embroiled in controversy and chaos, once again embarrassing itself on the national and global stage.

Congress Red-faced Once Again

Instead of standing united with the country and the central government, Congress leaders have engaged in political mudslinging that have not only embarrassed their own leadership but also given fodder to Pakistan to launch attack on India.

The controversial remarks from Congress leaders like Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Minister RB Thimmapur, and J&K Congress chief Tariq Karra faced massive political backlash. These senior politicians believed war against Pakistan is not need of the hour and called for peace with Pakistan in the aftermath of the gruesome terror attack. In a damage control move, Congress leadership on Monday issued a gag order directing its leaders to refrain from making statements different from the stance of the party.

Congress Aids Pakistan Propaganda

Congress MP and senior leader Jairam Ramesh with a post on X reminding his party leaders of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution condemning the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. However, in a stunning display of indiscipline, Congress’ own official X handle ignored the directive just hours later, launching a veiled attack on PM Modi with a controversial 'Gayab' (missing) poster. The poster, symbolically targeting the Prime Minister’s absence from the all-party meeting was swiftly weaponised by none other than former Pakistani Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who used the Congress’ post to launch an attack on India and ended the post with the hashtag - ‘Naughty Congress’.

New India will not bow: BJP

BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack against Congress over such derogatory posts and said, “Let Pakistan and its sympathisers like Congress threaten all they want. Under PM Modi’s leadership, New India will not bow, will not break, and will not back down an inch. Terrorists will be answered with bullets, not biryani.”

‘Congress = Pakistan’s Sleeper Cells’

Highlighting Congress party’s repeated insensitivity for the victims and their families, BJP leader Amit Malviya accused it of acting like ‘Pakistan’s sleeper cells’.

“Just look at their irresponsible and reprehensible statements — going so far as to deny the victims’ families even dignity in death. Despite voluminous evidence and firsthand accounts from witnesses to the killings, the Congress, like an ostrich, seems to have buried its head in the sand,” he wrote on X.

In another post, the BJP IT Cell chief called out Rahul Gandhi for always instigating and justifying violence toward the Prime Minister. “The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of “Sar Tan Se Juda” imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister,” he stated.

Questioning Congress’ loyalty, Union Minister Anurag Thakur asked whether the party stand with India or Pakistan! He also recalling Congress’ objections even to surgical strikes which was executed after the deadly Pulwama attack. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla went a step further, dubbing Congress as ‘PPP — Pakistan Prasth Party’ accusing it of echoing Islamabad’s narratives, just as it did after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and Pulwama.