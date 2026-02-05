'Congress Hates Sikhs, Rahul Gandhi Called Ravneet Bittu 'Gaddar' Because He Is Sikh': PM Modi In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Accusing the Congress of hating Sikhs, PM Modi claimed that Rahul Gandhi called BJP MP Ravneet Bittu a “gaddar” because he is Sikh.

“Yesterday, a member of this Parliament was called a traitor…Many people have left Congress, the party has been split several times. But Rahul did not term anyone else a traitor. Our honorable MP was called a traitor because he was a Sikh, and this is a display of the enmity against Sikhs present inside the Congress,” the Prime Minister said.