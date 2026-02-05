Updated 5 February 2026 at 18:44 IST
'Congress Hates Sikhs, Rahul Gandhi Called Ravneet Bittu 'Gaddar' Because He Is Sikh': PM Modi In Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Accusing the Congress of hating Sikhs, PM Modi claimed that Rahul Gandhi called BJP MP Ravneet Bittu a “gaddar” because he is Sikh.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Accusing the Congress of hating Sikhs, PM Modi claimed that Rahul Gandhi called BJP MP Ravneet Bittu a “gaddar” because he is Sikh.
“Yesterday, a member of this Parliament was called a traitor…Many people have left Congress, the party has been split several times. But Rahul did not term anyone else a traitor. Our honorable MP was called a traitor because he was a Sikh, and this is a display of the enmity against Sikhs present inside the Congress,” the Prime Minister said.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 5 February 2026 at 18:35 IST