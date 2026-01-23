Congress high-handedness? Days After Shidlaghatta Row, Another Congress Leader Booked for Assault Inside Bengaluru Civic Office

Bengaluru: Days after allegations of high-handedness by a Congress leader in Shidlaghatta, a similar incident has now come to light from Vijapura town of Devanahalli in Bengaluru, triggering political and public outrage.

A man who had reportedly visited the Vijapura municipal office to pay his revenue tax was allegedly assaulted inside the office premises by a Congress municipal councillor and his brother, in full public view. The incident, which was captured on mobile phones by bystanders, has since surfaced on social media, drawing sharp reactions.

According to the complaint, the victim, identified as Sadat Pasha, a resident of Vijapura, was attacked by Congress municipal councillor Hanifulla and his brother. Sources in the police said the alleged assault stemmed from an old personal rivalry.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the attackers pushed Sadat Pasha to the ground, tore his shirt and assaulted him brutally inside the municipal office, even as people looked on. The visuals show the victim being manhandled within the government office premises, raising serious questions about law and order and the safety of citizens in public institutions.

The injured man was later shifted to a government hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the police registered a case against the Congress leader and initiated an investigation. Police officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

The incident has come close on the heels of similar allegations involving political leaders elsewhere in the district, adding to the mounting criticism over alleged misuse of power and strong-arm tactics in public spaces.

Shidlaghatta city municipal commissioner Amrutha Gowda had recently filed a police complaint against Congress leader Rajeev Gowda, accusing him of verbal abuse with obscene language and issuing life threats over the removal of an illegal banner.