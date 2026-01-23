Hyderabad Youth Among 16 Indians Trafficked, Forced Into Slavery at Myanmar-Thailand Border; Mother Appeals for Rescue

Hyderabad: A disturbing case of human trafficking has come to light after 16 Indian nationals were allegedly lured to Thailand with false job promises and later trafficked to the Myanmar–Thailand border, where they were forced into modern-day slavery. Three of the victims are from Hyderabad, including Mir Sajjad Ali.

According to the victims, they are being forced to work for 18 to 20 hours a day under inhuman conditions. They allege that any act of disobedience results in severe physical torture.

The trafficked Indians have also claimed that their passports and mobile phones were confiscated, effectively cutting them off from the outside world. They further alleged that no medical facilities are being provided, despite the brutal working conditions.

One of the victims, Mir Sajjad Ali, hails from Usman Nagar in Chadarghat, while the other two Hyderabad youths are reportedly from Moula Ali and Banjara Hills areas.

Mir Sajjad Ali’s mother has made an emotional appeal to the authorities, urging them to intervene and rescue her son. She stated that Mir Sajjad Ali left for Thailand around six months ago after being promised employment. Initially, the family remained in regular contact with him, but for nearly two months, he was completely unreachable, raising serious concerns.

Recently, Mir Sajjad Ali managed to contact his family and revealed the horrifying ordeal, informing them that he and others were being held captive, tortured, and forced to work under threat.

