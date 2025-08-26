'Congress Insulted Sisters of MP, Should Apologise': CM Mohan Yadav on Jitu Patwari's 'MP Women Alcoholics' Remark

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday criticized state Congress president Jitu Patwari over his remark alleging that women in Madhya Pradesh consume more liquor than those in any other state, calling it an "insult to the women of the entire state" and demanding an apology.

"The state government is continuously working for the Ladli Behna scheme and many initiatives were started by our previous governments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave 33 per cent reservation to women to contest elections in parliamentary and assembly polls. However, the Congress government never provided reservations, never gave importance to sisters, and never ran any schemes for women. On the contrary, calling the sisters drunkards by the Congress is an insult to the sisters of the entire state. I think the Congress President should apologise. This is very unfortunate," CM Yadav told ANI.

What Did Jitu Patwari Say?

Congress leader Jitu Patwari has sparked controversy by claiming that women in Madhya Pradesh are the largest consumers of alcohol in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Monday, Patwari told reporters, "I have received information that women in Madhya Pradesh are the largest consumers of alcohol in the entire country. The BJP is responsible for this situation. Madhya Pradesh has the highest alcohol consumption in the country and has even surpassed Punjab in drug peddling. Yet, our Chief Minister has never tried to find a solution to this problem."

Intensifying his attack on the BJP, he added, "Our sisters and daughters have started using intoxicating substances. Votes were garnered in the name of 'Laadli Behan,' but today, 'Laadli Behans' are the ones consuming the largest amount of alcohol in the country. The BJP is to blame for this. Globally, Madhya Pradesh's reputation is tarnished due to children dying of malnutrition. The poverty rate is also the highest in Madhya Pradesh."

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Jitu Patwari's Remark

On Congress leader Jitu Patwari's remark, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "Congress has always had an anti-women mindset. 'Kya bhaav chal rahe hain Mandi ki betion' was said for me. So, it is not a big deal that the Congress has insulted women once again."

Kailash Vijayvargiya Reacts To Jitu Patwari's Comments

Reacting to Patwari's comments, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also criticized the Congress leader, calling the statement "foolish" and demanding an apology from the entire party.

"I don’t know where he got this data from; this is a foolish statement and an insult to women. Insulting women is a habit of Congress, leading Jitu Patwari to claim that women of Madhya Pradesh drink more alcohol. I believe that women of Madhya Pradesh are more religious. The atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh is virtuous, so making such remarks is an insult to women. The entire Congress should apologise to women," Vijayvargiya said.

BJP's Neha Bagga Reacts To Jitu Patwari's Comments