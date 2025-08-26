Honour Killing Horror: Woman Dies After Being Thrown Into Well Along With Paramour By Father In Nanded

Honour Killing Horror: Woman Dies After Being Thrown Into Well Along With Paramour By Family Members In Nanded | Image: Pixabay

Nanded, Maharashtra: In a shocking instance, a woman and her paramour were brutally assaulted by the woman’s family members after they were caught meeting each other in Maharashtra’s Nanded district.

The woman’s father allegedly tied the hands and legs of the woman and the man and threw their bodies into a well, according to reports.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon. The married woman and her paramour were allegedly caught in a compromising situation. The woman’s body has been recovered from the well, and a search is underway to find the man.

The police have detained the woman’s father, grandfather, and uncle in connection with the case.

The ages of the victims are not yet known.

According to reports, the woman was married a year ago, and her paramour, who lived in Borjunni village in Nanded, went to meet her in Golegaon village, where her in-laws reside. The incident took place during their meeting.

The woman’s in-laws allegedly found the duo together and handed them over to the woman’s family members. The woman and her paramour were then allegedly thrashed by her family and thrown into a well in the Kakrala area under the Umri police station’s jurisdiction on Monday afternoon.

Providing details about the incident, Archana Patil, Additional Superintendent of Police, Nanded, told reporters, “Today, at the Umri police station, we learned that two bodies were in a well at Shetika Shetchiwara. We went there to search for the bodies. The incident is as follows: The woman was married and living in her husband’s village. The man, who is from another village, had gone to meet her. When her family learned about the incident, they took her to another village. On their way back, they killed her and threw her into the well. We have recovered the woman’s body, but the man’s body has not yet been found. The police are still investigating the incident."

Currently, three accused persons are under investigation.

”When asked if it was a case of a romantic affair, she replied, “Yes, it was a love affair.”

The woman’s father is the prime accused in the case.