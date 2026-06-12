'Congress Is a Sinking Ship': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Reacts To NCP-Congress Merger Buzz

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday dismissed speculation over a possible merger between Sharad Pawar's NCP faction and the Congress, saying such a move, even if it materialises, would only end up benefiting the BJP.

Responding to questions on the growing buzz around an NCP-Congress merger, Fadnavis took a sharp dig at the Opposition, saying, "It is a case of an uninvited guest getting overly excited about someone else's wedding."

He further said that while political circles may continue discussing a possible merger, the BJP sees little reason for concern. "People talk about a merger and you discuss it, but even if it were to happen, we would gain more space," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

In a stinging attack on the Congress, Fadnavis described the grand old party as a “sinking ship.” "No one steps onto a sinking ship and the Congress is a sinking ship so we are simply adopting a wait-and-watch approach," he remarked.

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Fadnavis' comments come amid intensified speculation over Opposition realignment after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut suggested that parties which had broken away from the Congress should reunite under the Congress banner to mount a stronger challenge against the BJP.

"All those leaders who left the Congress party and formed their own parties be it in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana or Andhra should come back to the Congress and make a new beginning under the Congress flag," Raut had said.

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The remarks triggered a fresh political debate, with NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule saying Raut had offered a "good suggestion" and adding that "only time will tell" what shape future developments could take.

The merger talk also gained traction after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole reportedly indicated that discussions over a broader Opposition consolidation were underway before his meeting with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that discussions around a possible merger involving Sharad Pawar's faction could gather pace in the coming months, although no formal announcement has been made by either the NCP-SP or the Congress.