After TMC Now NCP-Congress Merger Buzz Intensifies, Supriya Sule Says 'Only Time Will Tell'

New Delhi: Fresh speculation over a possible opposition realignment has emerged after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut suggested that parties which broke away from the Congress should consider returning to their parent organisation to build a stronger anti-BJP front.

Raut argued that smaller parties sharing a common ideological foundation must come together if they are serious about mounting an effective challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in future electoral battles.

He specifically referred to parties such as the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the Trinamool Congress, suggesting that a reunification of forces could strengthen the Opposition bloc.

His remarks come at a time when discussions around the future of the INDIA bloc and the Opposition's strategy ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections have intensified.

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Adding to the political buzz was the response from NCP-SP leader and MP Supriya Sule, who stopped short of endorsing the proposal but did not dismiss it outright.

"Sanjay Raut is like an elder brother to me, and he has given a good suggestion. What will happen and how it will happen, only time will tell," Sule said while speaking to reporters in Delhi.

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Sule's comments have fuelled speculation over whether Sharad Pawar's party could eventually explore a closer arrangement with the Congress. The timing is significant, with Sule in the national capital for a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting amid growing chatter about possible Opposition restructuring.

The merger talk also gained traction after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole reportedly indicated that discussions over a broader Opposition consolidation were underway before his meeting with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

However, no party has officially confirmed any merger proposal. Political observers note that while an outright merger remains a complicated proposition involving organisational and leadership considerations, a more practical possibility could be a tighter electoral understanding under the INDIA bloc framework.

For now, Raut's suggestion appears to be more of a political signal aimed at fostering Opposition unity rather than evidence of an imminent merger. Yet, Sule's measured response has ensured that the debate over whether parties born out of the Congress fold should reunite is unlikely to fade anytime soon.