Congress Leader Bhupesh Baghel Lashes Out On The Arrest of IYC President, Calls Move 'Dictatorial'

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday strongly condemned the arrest of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, terming the move as "dictatorial" by the central government.

In a post on X, Baghel strongly condemned the "illegal arrest" of Chib as well as others in connection with the protest. "I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of IYC National President Brother Uday Bhanu Chib ji and other young comrades by the Delhi Police. The 'dictatorial' government is forgetting that in a democracy, young people raising their voice, asking questions, and protesting is not a crime -- it is the strongest weapon of democracy," his post read.

He added that the arrested Youth Congress workers had peacefully highlighted the Prime Minister's compromises and the challenges faced by the youth, without resorting to any violence. "Our young Congress workers, without any violence or provocation, peacefully brought forward the Prime Minister's compromises and the unheard suffering of the youth. This was a courageous, legitimate, and democratic step, and now the government is resorting to police repression to suppress it. This action is not only illegal but also a direct attack on freedom of expression and democracy," his post added.

The Congress leader demanded the immediate release of Chib and all arrested IYC members, along with the withdrawal of "all false charges" against them. "We demand the immediate release of Uday Bhanu Chib ji, and all arrested IYC workers, withdrawal of all false charges imposed on them, and an immediate halt to such repressive actions. We will fight -- we will win. Jai Hind!" his post read.

His remark comes after Chib was arrested earlier today in connection with an ongoing investigation into the protest at the AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. Chib was arrested under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 196 for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, or language, which is a non-bailable offence. Following his arrest, he was brought to Patiala House Court by the police.