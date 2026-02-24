Updated 24 February 2026 at 12:14 IST
Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib ‘Mastermind’ Of AI Summit Shirtless Protest, Larger Conspiracy Being Probed
Delhi Police have identified Uday Bhanu Chib as the “mastermind” behind the AI Summit shirtless protest, claiming it was part of a broader conspiracy to incite chaos and harm India's reputation.
New Delhi: In a significant development in the AI Summit protest case, the Delhi Police told the Patiala House court that Uday Bhanu Chib is the “mastermind” behind the shirtless protest that disrupted proceedings at the AI Summit venue, claiming that the demonstration was part of a wider conspiracy to create chaos, assault police personnel, and damage India’s image before foreign delegates.
Police also submitted that a group of activists entered the Mandapam premises under instructions and with prior knowledge of the plan. According to police, the individuals raised slogans and allegedly assaulted officers when they were stopped, actions authorities claim were meant to deliberately disturb the event’s atmosphere.
Officers also stated that more suspects located in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, and Amethi are yet to be apprehended, indicating what they described as an inter-state conspiracy.
The case has now been handed over to the Crime Branch’s inter-state unit for further investigation, signalling that police believe the alleged planning extended beyond the national capital.
Uday Bhanu Chib, president of the Indian Youth Congress, was summoned earlier to the Tilak Marg Police Station for questioning. After several hours of interrogation, police arrested him, claiming he had prior information about the protest and played a central role in planning it. Delhi police intend to seek seven days of police remand to question him about the alleged network involved.
Police further told the court that Bhanu was evasive during questioning and did not cooperate fully, adding that they possessed sufficient evidence to justify the arrest.
Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghosh, appearing for Bhanu, opposed the plea for police custody, arguing that his client had consistently cooperated with investigators and was neither absconding nor obstructing the probe. He said the protesters were unarmed and described the police version of events as exaggerated.
Ghosh also questioned the basis of the case, pointing to the alleged recovery of seven to eight T-shirts from protesters. He argued that such evidence did not justify custodial interrogation and asserted that democratic systems permit protests. He accused authorities of blowing the matter out of proportion.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court has reserved its order and is expected to deliver its verdict at around 12:30 pm.
Delhi Police is pressing the conspiracy angle and seeking seven days custody for deeper interrogation, while the defence maintains the protest was lawful dissent being mischaracterised. The court’s ruling will determine the immediate course of the investigation.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 24 February 2026 at 12:03 IST