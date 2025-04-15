‘Set Fire, Let Few People Sacrifice Their Lives’: Congress Leader Gets Arrested Over Provocative Remarks Amid Waqf Protests

New Delhi: A video of Congress leader Kabir Khan has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and concern over his attempt to incite violence and hatred among communities over the WAQF Amendment Act. In the video, Khan is seen making provocative comments, reportedly urging people to take extreme steps to oppose the amended law.

Congress Leader Kabir Khan Arrested for Provocative Remarks on WAQF Bill

Khan has been arrested by Karnataka police for allegedly making provocative and violent remarks against the WAQF Amendment Act as per sources. A case had been registered against him at the Azad Nagar Police Station in Davanagere, Karnataka after a video of his speech went viral on social media.

The video, which surfaced online on April 8, shows Kabir Khan allegedly urging people to resort to violence to oppose the amended WAQF law. In the clip, he can be heard saying, “Set fire to buses and trains... let a few people sacrifice their lives... there must be eight to ten deaths in every town.” He further adds that “posters and petitions won’t help… only destruction will.”

Following public outrage, police booked Khan under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity, inciting violence, and disturbing communal harmony. According to officials, the video had the potential to create unrest and posed a serious threat to law and order.

Kabir Khan, a former corporator of Ward No. 4 in Davangere City and resident of Azad Nagar, had gone missing after the case was registered. Police confirmed that he had absconded to another state. After several days of search, he was traced and taken into custody.

“He has been arrested and will be produced before the court,” said a senior police officer.

The speech, recorded at an undisclosed location, allegedly contains multiple inflammatory remarks, including calls for breaking heads, damaging public property, and planning coordinated violence. “This is not something to be done casually – it must be planned,” Khan is heard saying in the video.

Police have also not ruled out the involvement of other individuals in spreading or recording the video. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, protests continue in parts of the country against the WAQF Amendment Bill. While some groups call the new law discriminatory, the central government maintains it is a necessary step towards transparency and protection of land rights.