Caught On Cam: Trinamool MP Bapi Halder's 'Gouge Out Eyes, Break Hands' Threat Amid Waqf Protests in Bengal

Kolkata: A video of Trinamool Congress MP Bapi Haldar making violent and communal threats during a public rally has gone viral. In the video, Haldar is allegedly heard threatening to “gouge out eyes and break limbs”, remarks that have sparked political uproar amid ongoing communal unrest in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

He said, “We have a small problem in Murshidabad. I am requesting, please don’t take law in your hands. CM Mamata Banerjee is always by your side. The duty to protect your fathers’ and grandfathers’ burial is both yours and ours. The properties owned by Waqf is not anyone’s personal, it belongs to a community. If anyone even looks at the Waqf properties, gouge out his eyes and break his limbs.”

BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar shared the clip on social media, claiming that the MP’s comments were directed at innocent Hindu civilians and amounted to an open incitement to violence. He said the threat was issued during protests over the Waqf Amendment Act, which have recently escalated into clashes in parts of Bengal.

Calling the MP’s speech “terrifying,” Majumdar said, “The fanatical, fundamentalist jihadi groups who, under the pretense of protesting against the Waqf Amendment Act, are continuously attempting to erase the existence of Hindus and are even throwing petrol bombs. The MP is making it absolutely clear!”

He also criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ’s administration, accusing it of inaction and shielding those inciting violence. “What action has the cowardly government taken against this individual? The responsibility for this barbarism lies squarely with the failed administration,” Majumdar added.