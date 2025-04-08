Congress Leader P Chidambaram Hospitalised After Collapsing At Sabarmati Ashram

Ahmedabad: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday after he fell unconscious due to heat exhaustion while visiting Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The 75-year-old former Finance Minister was attending an event at the historic ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived during India's freedom struggle, when he suddenly collapsed. According to reports, Chidambaram was walking around the ashram grounds when he complained of feeling unwell due to the scorching heat. Despite efforts to revive him, he remained unconscious, prompting authorities to swiftly transport him to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The party leaders stated that Ahmedabad's climate can be unforgiving, especially during the summer months. The city's temperatures often soar above 40 degrees Celsius, making it essential for people, especially the elderly, to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Heat exhaustion, a condition that occurs when the body loses too much water and salt, can be particularly hazardous if left untreated.

In recent years, Ahmedabad has seen a rise in heat-related illnesses, with several cases reported during the summer months. The city's urban heat island effect, characterised by built-up areas absorbing and retaining heat, exacerbates the problem.