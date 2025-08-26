Congress Leader Sparks Row With Remark on Women in MP Being 'Largest Consumers Of Alcohol In The Country', BJP Hits Out At 'Shallow Mentality' | Image: nehabaggabjp Insta, jitu_patwari_team Instagram

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Jitu Patwari has sparked controversy by claiming that women in Madhya Pradesh are the largest consumers of alcohol in the country and that the state has surpassed Punjab in drug peddling.

He also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and current Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the situation.

At a press conference in Bhopal, Patwari told reporters, "I have received information that women in Madhya Pradesh are the largest consumers of alcohol in the entire country. The BJP is responsible for this situation. Madhya Pradesh has the highest alcohol consumption in the country and has even surpassed Punjab in drug peddling. Yet, our Chief Minister has never tried to find a solution to this problem."

Intensifying his attack on the BJP, he added, "Our sisters and daughters have started using intoxicating substances. Votes were garnered in the name of 'Laadli Behan,' but today, 'Laadli Behans' are the ones consuming the largest amount of alcohol in the country. The BJP is to blame for this. Globally, Madhya Pradesh's reputation is tarnished due to children dying of malnutrition. The poverty rate is also the highest in Madhya Pradesh."

Patwari's claims have provoked strong reactions from the ruling party, with BJP leaders accusing him of having a "distorted" mentality and undermining the honor of women.

Reacting to Patwari's claims, BJP leader Neha Bagga said, "When a leader's thought process is shallow, he resorts to false data. Jitu Patwari is sailing in the same boat. This is not only a misrepresentation of data but also an attack on the honor of women. Jitu Patwari should know that women are not intoxicated; it is the Congress's mentality that is intoxicated."