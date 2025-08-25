'Decorative Items or Gifts, Let's Choose Our Own Products For Festivals': PM Modi In Apparent Dig At Chinese Products

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to use indigenous products during Indian festivals and avoid relying on products sourced from other countries.

At a public gathering in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister said, "This is the season of festivals. Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras, Diwali—all these festivals are approaching. These are celebrations of our culture, but they should also be celebrations of self-reliance. Therefore, I reiterate my request: we must adopt a mantra in our lives—whatever we buy should be 'Made in India,' it should be indigenous."

"I appeal to the citizens of our country to prioritize purchasing goods that are Made in India. Whether it's decorative items or gifts, let us choose products manufactured within our nation. I also encourage businesses to refrain from selling items sourced from other countries. These small yet impactful steps can play a significant role in driving our nation's progress and prosperity," he added.

PM Modi made this statement in an apparent reference to Chinese products, which have flooded Indian markets.

Earlier, PM Modi remarked that even Lord Ganesha idols used during festivals are often "small-eyed," indicating they are sourced from China.

"We must encourage village traders to pledge that, no matter how much profit they make, they will not sell foreign goods. Unfortunately, even Ganesh idols come from overseas—small-eyed Ganesh idols whose eyes don't even open properly. For Operation Sindoor, as a citizen, I have a task for you: go home and make a list of how many foreign products you use in 24 hours," PM Modi had said.

The Prime Minister appealed to the people to use "Make in India" products to further boost India's economy.

During the public address, PM Modi also emphasized that the interests of Indian entrepreneurs are of paramount importance to him.

"Be it small entrepreneurs, farmers, or animal keepers in my country, I promise you again and again, your interests are paramount for Modi. My government will never let any harm come to small entrepreneurs, farmers, and animal keepers. No matter how much pressure we face, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand it. Today, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is gaining tremendous energy from Gujarat, and behind this are two decades of hard work," he said.

During the public event, he also hailed the Indian forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

"Operation Sindoor has become a symbol of the valor of our army and the willpower of India, represented by Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan. Charkhadhari Mohan, our revered Bapu, showed the path to India's prosperity through Swadeshi," he said.

"Here we have Sabarmati Ashram, a witness to the fact that the party that enjoyed power for decades in Bapu's name crushed his soul. What did it do with Bapu's mantra of Swadeshi? Today, you would not hear the words 'Swachhata' or 'Swadeshi' from those who have driven their vehicles day and night in the name of Gandhi for years. This country struggles to understand what has happened to their understanding," he added.