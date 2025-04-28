Do Terrorists Have Time for This? Congress Leader Under Fire for Rejecting Hindus Were Singled Out in Pahalgam Attack | Image: Republic

Pune: A fresh political storm has erupted after two Congress leaders made controversial comments on the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir. A day after Karnataka Excise Minister RB Timmapur said that "terrorists won’t ask religion," senior Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar added fuel to the fire by questioning whether terrorists have "time" to ask about religion before attacking.

Their statements have drawn heavy criticism, especially after survivors and victims' families confirmed that the terrorists specifically asked about religion before killing. The BJP has strongly attacked the Congress, accusing it of giving "cover fire" to terrorists.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a Congress MLA criticized the government's handling of the Pahalgam terror attack. He said,"The government should take responsibility for the #PahalgamTerroristAttack. They are saying that terrorists killed people after asking them about their religion. Do terrorists have time for all this? Some people say that this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Catch those who are responsible and take action. This is the sentiment of the country."

His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from other political parties, especially as eyewitness accounts including that of a child survivor confirmed that victims were specifically targeted based on their religion.

Excise Minister’s Controversial Statement

Karnataka’s Excise Minister RB Timmapur has triggered controversy with his remarks about the Pahalgam terror attack, saying the perpetrators would not have asked the religion or caste of their victims before killing them.

He said, “A man who Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Timmapis shooting, will he ask caste or religion? He will just shoot and go. Think practically. He will not stand there, ask and then shoot.” He added that the country is mourning the heinous attack and alleged that a conspiracy was being plotted to turn it into a religious issue.

"I feel they didn't ask about religion when carrying out the terror attack. Even if they did, there should not be this madness of politicising the issue based on religion," Timmapur, a Congress leader, said.

His comments come a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there was no need to go to war with Pakistan , suggesting restraint in response to provocations.

Both leaders’ statements have triggered strong reactions, with BJP accusing the Congress party of providing "cover fire" for terrorists and undermining the pain of the victims' families.

BJP Slams Congress Over Remarks

Reacting to the controversy, BJP leaders alleged that Congress is deliberately downplaying the attack and showing insensitivity towards the victims.

"Congress continues to provide cover fire for terrorists, disregarding the accounts of the victims’ families including a child who spoke unequivocally in the media about the religious profiling that preceded their brutal killing. What kind of sick and depraved mindset is this?" said BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya.