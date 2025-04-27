Karnataka Minister Faces Flak Over 'Terrorists Won't Ask Religion' Remark After Pahalgam Attack

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Excise Minister RB Timmapur has triggered controversy with his remarks about the Pahalgam terror attack, saying the perpetrators would not have asked the religion or caste of their victims before killing them.

He said, “A man who Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Timmapis shooting, will he ask caste or religion? He will just shoot and go. Think practically. He will not stand there, ask and then shoot.” He added that the country is mourning the heinous attack and alleged that a conspiracy was being plotted to turn it into a religious issue.

"I feel they didn't ask about religion when carrying out the terror attack. Even if they did, there should not be this madness of politicising the issue based on religion," Timmapur, a Congress leader, said.

His comments come a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there was no need to go to war with Pakistan, suggesting restraint in response to provocations.

The remarks have sparked sharp reactions, especially after multiple survivors and families of the victims claimed that terrorists had indeed asked their religion before killing them. According to family accounts, the terrorists allegedly questioned each tourist about their faith and killed those who identified themselves as Hindus.

On Tuesday, 25 tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator were killed by terrorists at Baisaran valley near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack has been blamed on Pakistan-backed terror groups.

Responding to Timmapur’s statement, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan said the remarks were “barbaric and wicked,” and accused the Congress leader of insulting the integrity of the grieving families.

“The barbaric and wicked remarks of Karnataka Congress Minister Mr Thimmapur have insulted the integrity of the grieving families and humiliated the courageous sacrifice of the victims who were massacred in the Pakistan-backed Islamic terror attack in Pahalgam. Even in this hour of national mourning, the communal Congress party, which has mortgaged its soul and conscience to its vote bank politics of religious appeasement, is peddling lies,” Kesavan said.