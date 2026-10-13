Congress MLA Sachin Pilot Targets Mann Government Over Anti-Drug Activist's Murder, Says It Lost Moral Authority

New Delhi: Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot on Tuesday targeted the AAP government over the death of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, declaring that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the ruling state government have lost the moral authority to govern the state.

"The brazen shootouts occurring in Punjab, such as the incident where a shopkeeper shot a young man campaigning against drugs while the act was captured live on camera, demonstrate that such fearless hooliganism has become commonplace. It is shameful that violence is being directed at those who wish to fight the drug menace and expose the government. I believe the Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party government have lost the moral authority to govern," Pilot said.

Highlighting alleged attacks on Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), Sarpanchs, and anti-drug activists, Pilot expressed deep concern that the state is allegedly heading in the wrong direction under the AAP government.

"Bhagwant Mann is busy campaigning across the state while these incidents have become routine. I am deeply concerned that the state is heading in the wrong direction. The responsibility for this lies solely with the Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party government," added Pilot.

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Pilot's remarks came after anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhotha got shot by a medical shop owner and later succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a hospital. The incident has ignited a political firestorm in the state, with opposition parties attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged failure of law and order and questioning the effectiveness of Punjab's drive against drugs.

Following the incident, Punjab Police, citing a preliminary investigation, stated that the death of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was motivated by "personal enmity".

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Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harjeet Singh stated that police have formed multiple teams to apprehend the prime suspect. He further informed that the police have so far arrested an associate of the suspect, and family members have been detained for interrogation over the matter.