Congress Model a Mixture of Lies, Cheating and Appeasement: PM Modi’s Top Quotes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack at Congress during his reply to the motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address.

The Prime Minister said the Congress model is a mixture of lies, cheating, appeasement, and nepotism.

Here are Prime Minister's Top Quotes:

“Congress party's priority is 'family first' and its policies around it”

“Congress model is mixture of lies, cheating, appeasement, and nepotism”

“Governance model of BJP-led NDA is not appeasement, but 'santushtikaran' (satisfaction of all)”

“Congress didn't give constitutional status to OBC commission as it was against the party's policy of appeasement, family first”

“Expecting 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' from Congress would be a big mistake”

“Congress had hatred, anger towards BR Ambedkar; made all efforts to defeat him twice in Lok Sabha polls”

“Congress govt did not give Bharat Ratna to B R Ambedkar, but today they are forced to say 'Jai Bhim”

Prime Minister Modi said that attempts are being made by the opposition parties to spread the poison of the caste in the society.

"Today, attempts are being made to spread caste poison in the society...For many years, OBC MPs from all parties had been demanding constitutional status for the OBC Panel. But their demand was rejected, as it might not have suited their (Congress) politics. But we gave constitutional status to this panel," he said.