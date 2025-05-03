Congress MP Channi's 'No Surgical Strike Happened' Remark Gets BJP's 'Go to Pakistan' Retort

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi triggered a huge row by questioning the veracity of the surgical strikes against Pakistan in the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

“We have never seen where in Pakistan the strikes were done and where people were killed. If someone threw a bomb in our country, will people not know? They claim to have conducted surgical strikes against Pakistan but nothing had happened. Surgical strikes were not seen anywhere and no one knew about them,” the former Punjab Chief Minister said.

"I have always demanded proof of the surgical strikes. But today, people's wounds need to be tended to. We demand that the Government do something. Tell people who they (perpetrators of the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack) are and punish them," Channi said

Responding to Channi's remarks, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the Congress leader's comments reflect the 'dirty mentality of the Gandhi family'.

"Congress has again raised questions on the Indian Air Force. Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has once again said that he does not believe in the surgical strike, and he wants proof of the surgical strike. What kind of mentality is this of the Congress party, the Gandhi family, Rahul Gandhi , that they keep questioning the army, the Indian Air Force?" Sirsa said.

"If you want proof so badly, visit Pakistan with Rahul Gandhi and check where the surgical strike was done," he added.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticised Channi and said Congress was “supplying oxygen" to Pakistan and terrorist forces. "Even though the Congress party does not take terror attacks seriously, and even though the Gandhi family fails to understand the sentiments of the people, that does not give them the right to demoralise our security forces," he said.

Jaiveer Shergill also slammed Channi and said that it has become a habit of Congress to speak in Pakistan's favour and give them a clean-chit. “Whenever a terrorist from Pakistan attacks India, Congress starts talking in Pakistan's favour,” he said.

Pahalhgam Horror

On April 22, six Pakistani terrorists unleashed terror and bloodbath in the scenic meadow of Pahalgam’s Baisaran, gunning down 28 innocent tourists. The sheer brutality of the attack sent shockwaves across the nation and prompted immediate condemnation from Indian and global leaders alike.

The victims were targeted after being asked to prove their allegiance to Islam. The killings, widely condemned by the international community, have raised fresh concerns over religiously motivated violence in the region.

India Hits Back with Bold Measures

The central government, led by PM Modi, convened an emergency Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Wednesday evening and marking India’s policy of zero-tolerance towards cross-border terrorism, MEA announced a sweeping 5-point counter-offensive against Pakistan. Key decisions include:

Indus Waters Treaty Suspended

Attari Border Checkpost Closed

Visa Restrictions for Pakistani Nationals

Pakistani Defence Personnel Expelled

India Recalls Its Military Attachés from Islamabad