India Bans All Imports From Pakistan as Tensions Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Escalate

New Delhi: In a strong response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India has officially banned all direct and indirect imports from Pakistan . The move is part of a broader set of countermeasures against Pakistan, which India accuses of supporting terror activities on its soil.

New Trade Rule Added in Foreign Trade Policy

The Commerce Ministry issued a fresh notification stating that a new clause—Para 2.20A—has been added to the Foreign Trade Policy 2023. This clause said, "Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely, is prohibited with immediate effect until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this rule will require prior approval of the Indian government."

This decision, effective from May 2, 2025, aims to stop even those goods that were earlier entering India through third countries like the UAE, Singapore, or Sri Lanka.

In another significant step, the Directorate General of Shipping has banned all Pakistani-flagged ships from entering Indian ports.

“This order is issued to ensure the safety of Indian assets, cargo and infrastructure, in the public interest and in the interest of Indian shipping,” the notification said.

Trade Routes Already Affected

Trade between India and Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border, the only land trade route, had already been suspended. This route alone had witnessed trade worth ₹3,886 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Pakistan has also retaliated by suspending all trade with India, escalating tensions further. Small manufacturers and traders in Pakistan are expected to face a significant economic blow due to India’s latest ban.

Counteraction After Deadly Terror Attack

These moves come days after a terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 innocent people lost their lives. A Pakistan-based terror group had claimed responsibility for the attack.

In response, India has not only tightened trade restrictions but also suspended the Indus Water Treaty, a long-standing water-sharing agreement between the two countries.