Congress MP Praniti Shinde’s Insulting Remarks Against Indian Forces, Calls Operation Sindoor A ‘Tamasha’

New Delhi: Congress MP Praniti Shinde triggered a political storm on Monday after describing Operation Sindoor as a “tamasha” orchestrated by the government and called a media show.

During a heated Lok Sabha debate, Praniti Shinde questioned the operation’s tangible outcomes, demanding clarity on terrorist arrests, aircraft losses, and accountability.

“Operation Sindoor was nothing but a 'tamasha' of the government in the media. No one is telling us what was achieved. How many terrorists were caught? How many fighter jets did we lose? Who is responsible?” Praniti Shinde said.

Her remarks, particularly the use of the word "tamasha," were later expunged from parliamentary records for being derogatory and undermining the armed forces' efforts.

Praniti Shinde further criticized the government’s approach, alleging that pre-operation warnings to the enemy jeopardized soldiers' lives. “This government sends soldiers to war but warns the enemy before attacking. Is this not putting our troops at risk?” she asked.

Rajnath Singh Defends Operation Sindoor, Rebukes Opposition’s Line of Questioning

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a sharp rebuttal, accusing the Opposition of raising questions that misaligned with national sentiment. Addressing concerns about potential aircraft losses, Singh redirected the focus to the operation’s successes.

“Few members are asking how many of our aircraft were shot down. Their question doesn’t reflect national sentiment,” Rajnath Singh asserted. “If you must ask, ask whether we destroyed terrorist bases, the answer is yes. Was Operation Sindoor a success? Yes. Were terror heads eliminated? Yes. Were any of our soldiers harmed? No.”