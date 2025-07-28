Will Remain in Opposition for 20 Years: Amit Shah's Fiery Response to Congress

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha witnessed a stormy exchange on Monday as Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a blistering rebuttal to Opposition leaders who repeatedly interrupted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a debate on Operation Sindoor. The confrontation reached its peak when Amit Shah declared, “This is the reason why they are sitting there (opposition benches), and will remain sitting there for the next 20 years,” drawing loud protests from Opposition members.

Amit Shah's Stern Warning to Opposition

Expressing strong disapproval of the disruptions, Amit Shah accused the Opposition of lacking faith in India's leadership while placing trust in foreign narratives. “I have an objection that they (Opposition) don't have faith in an Indian Foreign Minister but they have faith in some other country," he said.

He further added, “I can understand the importance of foreign in their party. But this doesn't mean that all the things of their party should be imposed here in the House. This is the reason why they are sitting there (opposition benches), and will remain sitting there for the next 20 years.”

The Home Minister further escalated his criticism, stating, “We have even listened to the Opposition's lies, but they can’t digest the truth. They should stop interrupting the External Affairs Minister; otherwise, we too won’t be able to hold back our members.”

His remarks underscored the growing tension between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties over national security discussions.

S Jaishankar Defends India’s Anti-Terror Stance

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had firmly articulated India’s position on counter-terrorism, invoking the 2019 Balakot airstrikes as evidence of the Modi government’s resolve. “It was a commitment made by the Prime Minister to the people of India that we would hit those symbols, those sites, those planning places,” he asserted.

Challenging the Opposition, S Jaishankar questioned whether they had ever envisioned targeting terror hubs like Bahawalpur and Muridke. “Which one of you imagined that Bahawalpur and Muridke would be brought down the way it was? When did you even think of it during your term? In fact, on the contrary, you ruled it out after 26 years,” he said, referring to previous governments' inaction.

He emphasized that Operation Sindoor marked a decisive shift in India’s approach, sending a clear message to Pakistan to cease its support for terrorism. "On the morning of May 7, that message went home loud and clear," Jaishankar stated.

S Jaishankar also took aim at the Opposition’s past engagements with China, contrasting it with the current government’s firm stance on terrorism, trade, and border de-escalation. Jaishankar’s remarks highlighted the Modi administration’s assertive foreign policy, which has redefined India’s responses to cross-border threats.